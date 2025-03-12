Fantasy Soccer
Nick Pope News: Two saves in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Pope recorded two saves and secured a clean sheet in Monday's 1-0 win against West Ham United.

Pope recorded a minimum of two saves for the second time in three league games since returning from a two month absence from league play. This also marked his first clean sheet since November 2, 2024, and his fourth clean sheet of the season. Up next for Newcastle United in league play is a meeting with Brentford on April 2.

Nick Pope
Newcastle United
More Stats & News
