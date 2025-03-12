Nick Pope News: Two saves in win
Pope recorded two saves and secured a clean sheet in Monday's 1-0 win against West Ham United.
Pope recorded a minimum of two saves for the second time in three league games since returning from a two month absence from league play. This also marked his first clean sheet since November 2, 2024, and his fourth clean sheet of the season. Up next for Newcastle United in league play is a meeting with Brentford on April 2.
