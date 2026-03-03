Nick Woltemade headshot

Nick Woltemade Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 5:03am

Woltemade (illness) didn't train this week yet and is a doubt for Wednesday's clash against Manchester United, according to coach Eddie Howe. "Nick hasn't trained through illness, but we will give him every chance for tomorrow."

Woltemade has not returned to team training this week after coming down with an illness following the clash against Everton, putting his availability in real doubt heading into the midweek game. The striker is tracking as a late fitness call and will need to get through the final training session if he wants a shot at being cleared for selection. If he can't make the squad, Yoane Wissa is in line to step into the starting XI and lead the front line against the Red Devils.

Nick Woltemade
Newcastle United
