Nick Woltemade Injury: Out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Woltemade (illness) is out for Wednesday's match against Manchester United.

Woltemade has not regained fitness and will remain out Wednesday, with an illness too much to play through. This leaves the club to start Anthony Gordon at forward, with Anthony Elanga starting in Gordon's place on the flank. A return shouldn't take long for the forward, potentially an option to face Manchester City on Saturday.

Nick Woltemade
Newcastle United
