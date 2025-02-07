Nick Woltemade Injury: Picks up illness
Woltemade (illness) is questionable for Saturday's clash against Dortmund after picking up an illness this week, coach Sebastian Hoeness said in a press conference.
Woltemade has been a regular starter up front since mid-December but is in doubt to face Dortmund on Saturday due to illness. If he is unavailable, Ermedin Demirovic will likely replace him as one of the two strikers.
