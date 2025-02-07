Fantasy Soccer
Nick Woltemade headshot

Nick Woltemade Injury: Picks up illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Woltemade (illness) is questionable for Saturday's clash against Dortmund after picking up an illness this week, coach Sebastian Hoeness said in a press conference.

Woltemade has been a regular starter up front since mid-December but is in doubt to face Dortmund on Saturday due to illness. If he is unavailable, Ermedin Demirovic will likely replace him as one of the two strikers.

Nick Woltemade
VfB Stuttgart
