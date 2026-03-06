Nick Woltemade headshot

Nick Woltemade News: Clears illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Woltemade recovered from his illness and is an option moving forward, according to coach Eddie Howe. "Nick [Woltemade] should be okay, had an illness, he trained yesterday individually and felt okay."

Woltemade sat out Wednesday's clash against Manchester United due to illness but has now shaken off the issue after resuming training Thursday, even though he dropped some weight after struggling to eat earlier in the week. That's a positive development for the Magpies since he has been a regular starter lately, operating either up front or in midfield, and his availability gives the squad a welcome boost. That said, after losing some weight over the past few days, a return straight to the starting XI might not happen immediately.

Nick Woltemade
Newcastle United
