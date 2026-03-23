Nick Woltemade News: Earns assist
Woltemade assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Sunderland.
Woltemade would continue in his midfield role Sunday and earn an assist with his efforts, finding Anthony Gordon in the 10th minute. This is his third assist of the season, but his first since initially being moved into more of a midfield role, his only two goal contributions during that span. He has now reached double-digit goal contributions in 27 appearances this season.
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