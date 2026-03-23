Nick Woltemade headshot

Nick Woltemade News: Earns assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Woltemade assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Sunderland.

Woltemade would continue in his midfield role Sunday and earn an assist with his efforts, finding Anthony Gordon in the 10th minute. This is his third assist of the season, but his first since initially being moved into more of a midfield role, his only two goal contributions during that span. He has now reached double-digit goal contributions in 27 appearances this season.

Nick Woltemade
Newcastle United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Woltemade See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Woltemade See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
17 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
24 days ago