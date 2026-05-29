Nick Woltemade headshot

Nick Woltemade News: Option for World Cup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Woltemade is set to serve as a backup forward for Germany at the 2026 World Cup.

Woltemade is off to the United States this summer as he will serve with Germany, his first World Cup appearance. He is likely to be set for a backup role, serving as another forward option behind Kai Havertz, alongside Deniz Undav. Woltemade comes off a decent season after joining Newcastle, serving in a forward and attacking midfielder role, while earning nine goals and three assists in 43 appearances (31 starts) between UCL and league play. His option to play multiple roles may earn him a bit more time, although it is more than likely that he mainly features near the end of matches, possibly earning a start at the end of the group stage depending on Germany's position.

Nick Woltemade
Newcastle United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Woltemade See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Woltemade See More
FPL GW38 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Picks for Gameweek 38
SOC
FPL GW38 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Picks for Gameweek 38
Author Image
Brad Mayor
8 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
17 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
17 days ago