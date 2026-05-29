Nick Woltemade News: Option for World Cup

Woltemade is set to serve as a backup forward for Germany at the 2026 World Cup.

Woltemade is off to the United States this summer as he will serve with Germany, his first World Cup appearance. He is likely to be set for a backup role, serving as another forward option behind Kai Havertz, alongside Deniz Undav. Woltemade comes off a decent season after joining Newcastle, serving in a forward and attacking midfielder role, while earning nine goals and three assists in 43 appearances (31 starts) between UCL and league play. His option to play multiple roles may earn him a bit more time, although it is more than likely that he mainly features near the end of matches, possibly earning a start at the end of the group stage depending on Germany's position.