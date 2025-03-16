Fantasy Soccer
Nick Woltemade headshot

Nick Woltemade News: Run of form continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Woltemade scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal) and creating three chances during Sunday's 4-3 loss to Leverkusen.

Woltemade found the back of the net in the 48th minute scoring Stuttgart's second goal while leading the team in shots and chances created. The attacker has three goals and an assist to go along with nine shots and 11 chances created over his last five appearances.

Nick Woltemade
VfB Stuttgart
