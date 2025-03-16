Nick Woltemade News: Run of form continues
Woltemade scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal) and creating three chances during Sunday's 4-3 loss to Leverkusen.
Woltemade found the back of the net in the 48th minute scoring Stuttgart's second goal while leading the team in shots and chances created. The attacker has three goals and an assist to go along with nine shots and 11 chances created over his last five appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now