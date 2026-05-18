Nick Woltemade headshot

Nick Woltemade News: Scores Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Woltemade scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and three chances created in Sunday's 3-1 victory over West Ham United.

Woltemade found the back of the net during Sunday's win, adding three chances created as well. He came so close to having a huge game if the attackers around him could have finished a bit better. It's still a strong showing and an impressive display during what had the potential to be a difficult clash with little left to play for.

Nick Woltemade
Newcastle United
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