Nick Woltemade News: Sent off Sunday
Woltemade was sent off in the second half of Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Bremen after picking up a second yellow card in the 65th minute.
Woltemade received a second yellow card in the 65th minute and was sent off, leaving Stuttgart to finish the match with ten men. The German forward will be suspended for at least one game against Union Berlin on Saturday. Deniz Undav could see increased playing time during his absence.
