Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Woltemade headshot

Nick Woltemade News: Starts and scores

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Woltemade scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal) and three chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Hoffenheim.

After scoring a goal in his previous appearance, which was off Stuttgart's bench, Woltemade earned a start Sunday and scored again. Since Nov. 10, he has logged eight goals and one assist, all of them recorded despite alternating starter and substitute roles.

Nick Woltemade
VfB Stuttgart
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now