Nick Woltemade News: Starts and scores
Woltemade scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal) and three chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Hoffenheim.
After scoring a goal in his previous appearance, which was off Stuttgart's bench, Woltemade earned a start Sunday and scored again. Since Nov. 10, he has logged eight goals and one assist, all of them recorded despite alternating starter and substitute roles.
