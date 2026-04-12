Nicksoen Gomis Injury: Close to returning

Gauld (Achilles) is inching closer to a return, however will not be rushed to come back too soon, per head coach Robin Fraser per the Toronto FC News Outlet.

Gomis can make his 2026 debut as soon as this month as he is near the end of his recovery. However given the extend of his injury, the team will not force him to make a quick return if he is not ready. Gomis only played six times in 2025 until injuring his Achilles back in May of 2025.