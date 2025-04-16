Fantasy Soccer
Nicksoen Gomis

Nicksoen Gomis Injury: Hopeful to face RSL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Gomis (lower body) could potentially be an option for Saturday's match against Toronto, according to manager Robin Fraser, per John Molinaro of TFC Republic.

Gomis missed the club's last match, but seems to be a late call for Saturday's match still, as he has the potential to make the squad according to his coach. This is good news, as he is a regular starter. However, he will need to train before he can see playing time, still absent Wednesday.

Nicksoen Gomis
Toronto FC
