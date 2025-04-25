Fantasy Soccer
Nicksoen Gomis headshot

Nicksoen Gomis Injury: Should be fit to face NYCFC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Gomis (lower body) participated in full training Friday and should be available to face New York City FC on Saturday, John Molinaro of TFC Republic reports.

Gomis has missed Toronto's last two matches due to a lower-body injury, but the center-back could be poised to return Saturday since he's been training in full in recent days. Given the team's lack of depth on the defensive end, it wouldn't be surprising if Gomis moves straight into the starting lineup Saturday to face NYCFC.

Nicksoen Gomis
Toronto FC

