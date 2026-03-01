Nicksoen Gomis headshot

Nicksoen Gomis Injury: Trending upward

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Gomis (Achilles) is making good process from his injury, however he still remains out for Toronto, reports John Molinaro of the TFC Republic.

Gomis has yet to train with the team, however he is heading in the right direction following Achilles surgery back on May 2025. With an injury like this, the team will continue to take his time with the defender, as he remains a week to week progress.

Nicksoen Gomis
Toronto FC
