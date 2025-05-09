Nicksoen Gomis Injury: Undergoes Achilles surgery

Gomis has undergone surgery on his Achilles and is out for the remainder of the season, accoridng to his club.

Gomis has received unfortunate news after his injury Saturday, as the defender will now miss the rest of the season. He was forced to undergo surgery on his Achilles, an injury that will likely keep the defender out for close to six to nine months. He has been a regular starter, so this will force a change, leaving Kevin Long and Sigurd Rosted to likely be the starting pair in the center of the defense.