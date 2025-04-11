Nicksoen Gomis Injury: Won't play Saturday

Gomis (undisclosed) is out for Saturday's game against Minnesota United, John Molinaro of TFC Republic reports.

The extent of the injury is uncertain, but Gomis will be sidelined for this clash. The defender has been a solid presence at the back for Toronto in the early stages of the season, racking up nine clearances, nine tackles and three interceptions in five starts. Kevin Long is expected to take his place in the lineup and should slot alongside Sigurd Rosted at center-back.