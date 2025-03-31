Nicksoen Gomis News: Busy defensively

Gomis registered three tackles (one won) and three clearances in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Gomis had plenty to do throughout Saturday's draw as he helped keep a clean sheet against one of the best attacks in the league. The defender stepped up in a big way and made three clearances and some big tackles. Gomis will continue to see more minutes, especially with Kevin Long (leg) dealing with an injury.