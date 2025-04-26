Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Nicksoen Gomis headshot

Nicksoen Gomis News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Gomis (lower body) is on the bench for Saturday's clash versus New York City FC.

Gomis completed his recovery and trained normally ahead of the weekend's game, but he may only see action as a substitute this time. He previously made five consecutive starts, tallying nine clearances, nine tackles and three interceptions over that period. He's an option for both central and left-back spots, challenging Sigurd Rosted and Raoul Petretta, respectively, for playing time.

Nicksoen Gomis
Toronto FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now