Nicksoen Gomis News: On bench Saturday

Gomis (lower body) is on the bench for Saturday's clash versus New York City FC.

Gomis completed his recovery and trained normally ahead of the weekend's game, but he may only see action as a substitute this time. He previously made five consecutive starts, tallying nine clearances, nine tackles and three interceptions over that period. He's an option for both central and left-back spots, challenging Sigurd Rosted and Raoul Petretta, respectively, for playing time.