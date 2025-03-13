Niclas Fullkrug Injury: Trains, unlikely to face Everton

Fullkrug (hamstring) has begun to train again but is doubtful for Saturday's match against Everton and is more likely to return after the break, according to manager Graham Potter. "There were no problems from the game on Monday, so [Niclas] Füllkrug has been training with the group but isn't ready to start, certainly. We'll assess him over the next day or two, but we're probably looking more after the international break."

