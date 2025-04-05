Niclas Fullkrug News: Goal from bench appearance

Fullkrug scored one goal to go with one shot (on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus AFC Bournemouth.

Fullkrug took to the field after 54 minutes Saturday, replacing Tomas Soucek. It was the German striker's second appearance since returning from a three month hamstring injury. He managed to find the net with his only shot on target. Naturally he is being eased back into action following his injury, hopefully he will re-find the form he displayed prior to his outage where he netted three and created an assist from nine appearances.