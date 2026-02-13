Niclas Fullkrug headshot

Niclas Fullkrug News: Misses PK in Pisa contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Fullkrug generated two shots (zero on goal), two clearances and one cross (zero accurate) and hit the post on a PK in Friday's 2-1 win versus Pisa.

Fullkrug was deployed at halftime to go with a different look up front and was solid for the most part, but didn't seize the opportunity to put his team up by two goals, aiming too wide from the spot. He'll continue to split minutes with Christopher Nkunku, Rafael Leao, Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek but will likely mostly operate off the bench. He has taken at least one shot in the last four matches, accumulating seven attempts (four on target), scoring once and adding one cross (zero on target), three clearances and one interception.

