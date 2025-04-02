Niclas Fullkrug News: Plays 45 from bench
Fullkrug registered a chance created, one cross and two shots in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to Wolves.
Fullkrug returned to the playing field Tuesday after nine games out due to a hamstring injury, seeing 45 minutes of play off the bench. He would record two shots, although he couldn't find the back of the net to resume a draw for his club. He will look to see the starting XI again soon, as he started in four of his last five appearances before his injury.
