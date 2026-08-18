Niclas Fullkrug News: Returns to Bremen on loan

Fullkrug has rejoined Werder Bremen on a season-long loan from West Ham, the club announced.

Fullkrug hasn't found consistent form since leaving Dortmund, and his two seasons at West Ham didn't go as hoped, including a loan spell at AC Milan last season that also failed to produce the expected impact, with West Ham now relegated from the Premier League. He returns to Bremen on a season-long loan, where he previously enjoyed his best scoring spell, finishing as Bundesliga's top scorer and playing an important role in the club's promotion push before his move to Dortmund. The 33-year-old, who has 14 goals in 24 caps for Germany, will look to rediscover that form back in a league he knows well