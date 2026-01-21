Fullkrug came on in the 73rd minute of a 0-0 game and scored the winner just three minutes later. It was a defensive battle all game until Fullkrug was able to find some free space and convert from just outside the box. Minutes have been hard to come by for the speedy forward, he has only started once in his last five appearances since returning from a toe injury. More late game heroics like Sunday could help him earn his way back into the starting lineup. His next chance to do so will come Sunday versus Roma.