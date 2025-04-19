Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Niclas Fullkrug headshot

Niclas Fullkrug News: Start and assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Fullkrug assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and four chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Southampton.

Following training before West Ham's April 13 game, he played 12 minutes when the Hammers played at Liverpool then. After almost a week to prepare for their next game, they added him to their starting XI, and he played for 80 minutes. Within them, Fullkrug assisted Jarrod Bowen, giving the former only his second assist in Premier League action this season.

Niclas Fullkrug
West Ham United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now