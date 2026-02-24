Niclas Fullkrug News: Takes three shots off bench
Fullkrug had three shots (zero on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Parma.
Fullkrug came off the bench in the 62nd minute of Sunday's match against Parma and attempted three shots without finding the net. The forward has now made seven straight appearances as a substitute and is expected to retain that role moving forward, having scored just once during that span.
