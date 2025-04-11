Fantasy Soccer
Niclas Fullkrug News: Training Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Fullkrug returned to training Friday, ahead of Sunday's trip to Liverpool, according to manager Graham Potter. "Füllkrug - we're just making sure he's OK after the weekend. He's trained today so hopefully there's no reaction and he'll be in the squad."

Fullkrug scored off the bench last time out in his second appearance since an injury. The forward didn't seem to aggravate the issue, but just wants to be cautious to avoid any further injuries. It appears he should be fit and ready to go for Sunday's clash with the league-leaders.

