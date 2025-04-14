Nico Elvedi Injury: Set for assessment

Elvedi is set for assessment following his early exit from Saturday's 2-1 loss to Freiburg due to a possible injury, according to manager Gerard Seoane, per Hannah Gobrecht and Jannik Sorgatz of Rheinische Post. "With Nico Elvedi there was a collision that caused a cramp. It must be checked whether there is an injury or not."

Elvedi is waiting on results to determine if his knock over the week is serious enough to be looked at as an injury. That said, this makes him uncertain for any action moving forward, possibly meaning the loss of a starter for the club. He will look to only hold a minor injury, looking to return to action against Dortmund on Sunday, with Fabio Chiarodia or Marvin Friedrich as possible replacements if he misses time.