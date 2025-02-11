Fantasy Soccer
Nico Elvedi headshot

Nico Elvedi Injury: Trains, fit for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Elvedi (illness) has trained with his team and is fit for Saturday's match against Union Berlin, according to his club.

Elvedi has recovered from his illness after missing the club's last outing, having trained fully Tuesday. This is great news for the club, as he is cleared for action and will have a few days to regain fitness. He is a regular starter when fit and should return to that role immediately, starting in all 14 of his appearances.

Nico Elvedi
Mönchengladbach
