Nico Elvedi Injury: Trains, fit for Saturday

Elvedi has recovered from his illness after missing the club's last outing, having trained fully Tuesday. This is great news for the club, as he is cleared for action and will have a few days to regain fitness. He is a regular starter when fit and should return to that role immediately, starting in all 14 of his appearances.