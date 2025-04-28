Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nico Elvedi headshot

Nico Elvedi Injury: Unavailable for time being

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Elvedi suffered a median ligament strain on the left knee and will be unavailable at short notice, according to his club.

Elvedi suffered a knee injury last week ruling him out for Saturday's game against Kiel. He will be unavailable at short notice without a precise timeline for return. Fabio Chiarodia is expected to replace him in central defense until he fully recovers.

Nico Elvedi
Mönchengladbach
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now