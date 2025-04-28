Nico Elvedi Injury: Unavailable for time being
Elvedi suffered a median ligament strain on the left knee and will be unavailable at short notice, according to his club.
Elvedi suffered a knee injury last week ruling him out for Saturday's game against Kiel. He will be unavailable at short notice without a precise timeline for return. Fabio Chiarodia is expected to replace him in central defense until he fully recovers.
