Nico Elvedi News: Another dominant performance in win

Elvedi had two off-target shots, made two tackles, 13 clearances and one block and helped his side to keep a clean sheet during Saturday's 1-0 win over RB Leipzig.

Elvedi was absolutely flawless at the heart of the defense one more time, posting double-digit clearances for the second consecutive game and not giving any room for opposing forwards to threaten. With a whopping 28 clearances over his last two starts, the center-back joined the Bundesliga top 10 for the category despite missing several matches due to an injury at the start of the campaign.