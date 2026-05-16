Nico Elvedi News: Assists twice in season finale

Elvedi had two assists from two chances created while blocking two shots and making 13 clearances during Saturday's 4-0 win over Hoffenheim.

Elvedi set up goals in the 81st and 91st minutes while leading Gladbach in blocks and clearances during the victory. Despite starting 33 Bundesliga matches, the assists were the first goal involvements this season for the centerback. Elvedi ends the year with 271 clearances, the most in the league.