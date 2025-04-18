Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nico Elvedi headshot

Nico Elvedi News: Clears concerns

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Elvedi (undisclosed) is an option for Sunday's match against Dortmund, according to manager Gerard Seoane.

Elvedi was thought to have suffered an injury after the club's last contest due to a cramp, but has cleared his issues already, as the defender has trained and is fit for Sunday. This is good news for the club, as he is a regular starter. That said, he should see that spot immediately.

Nico Elvedi
Mönchengladbach
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now