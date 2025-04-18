Nico Elvedi News: Clears concerns
Elvedi (undisclosed) is an option for Sunday's match against Dortmund, according to manager Gerard Seoane.
Elvedi was thought to have suffered an injury after the club's last contest due to a cramp, but has cleared his issues already, as the defender has trained and is fit for Sunday. This is good news for the club, as he is a regular starter. That said, he should see that spot immediately.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now