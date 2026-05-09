Nico Elvedi News: Ends suspension
Elvedi is no longer banned and is an option for play again.
Elvedi served his one-match ban due to yellow card accumulation, as the defender is an option for the final match of the season. He is a key defender for the team and should immediately return to the starting XI as his club wraps up the season.
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