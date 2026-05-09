Nico Elvedi headshot

Nico Elvedi News: Ends suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Elvedi is no longer banned and is an option for play again.

Elvedi served his one-match ban due to yellow card accumulation, as the defender is an option for the final match of the season. He is a key defender for the team and should immediately return to the starting XI as his club wraps up the season.

Nico Elvedi
Mönchengladbach
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico Elvedi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico Elvedi See More
2026 World Cup Group B Preview: Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group B Preview: Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
19 days ago