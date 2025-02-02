Nico Elvedi News: Records own goal

Elvedi had an own goal, one tackle (zero won), seven clearances and three interceptions in Saturday's 2-1 win against VfB Stuttgart.

Elvedi tackled the ball into his own net Saturday, though Borussia Monchengladbach would eventually prevail in a 2-1 victory over VfB Stuttgart. Massive blunder notwithstanding, the central defender had a strong performance otherwise, making three interceptions, one block and leading the team with seven clearances. Elvedi has made eight successive Bundesliga appearances (eight starts), playing the full 90 minutes in each appearance.