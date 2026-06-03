Nico Elvedi News: Reliable Swiss center-back

Elvedi has been named in Switzerland's World Cup squad and is expected to partner Manuel Akanji at center-back under coach Murat Yakin, arriving at the tournament after a solid domestic campaign with Borussia Monchengladbach.

Elvedi posted 43 tackles, 41 interceptions and an imposing 270 clearances across 33 Bundesliga appearances this season, underlining his consistency and physical presence at the heart of the Gladbach defense. His aerial dominance, ability to read dangerous situations early and composure under pressure make him a well-suited partner for the more ball-playing Manuel Akanji, with the two complementing each other effectively in the Swiss defensive setup. His clearance numbers in particular reflect a defender who takes ownership of his penalty area and makes the decisive interventions when they matter most.