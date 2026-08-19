Nico Elvedi News: Signs three year deal with Leeds

Elvedi has signed a permanent three year deal with Leeds United from Borussia Monchengladbach, the club announced.

Elvedi came through FC Zurich's academy and made his senior debut in 2014 before Borussia Monchengladbach signed him ahead of the 2015-16 season, where he went on to make over 300 Bundesliga appearances and 15 Champions League main stage appearances across 11 years at the club. He previously played under Leeds coach Daniel Farke during his single season in charge at Gladbach in 2022-23, featuring in 34 matches, and reached the World Cup quarterfinals with Switzerland this summer, playing in all six of the nation's matches. Elvedi is expected to add experience and versatility to a center back group that already includes Joe Rodon, Jayden Bogle and Tarik Muharemovic.