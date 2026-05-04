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Nico Elvedi News: Suspended one game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Elvedi will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the Bundesliga.

Elvedi picked up his fifth yellow card in the Bundesliga and will serve a one-match suspension for Saturday's clash against Augsburg. The center-back has been an undisputed starter in the defense for Gladbach this season, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Fabio Chiarodia likely replacing him for that game.

Nico Elvedi
Mönchengladbach
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