Gonzalez missed the last two games across all competitions due to an undisclosed issue and remains a big doubt for Saturday's clash against Wolves. The midfielder will likely miss a third game for the Citizens except if he can quickly recover ahead of the game. That said, with the recent suspension of Rodri in the Champions League, the staff will likely no risk him agaisnt the Wolves in order to let him recover for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Galatasaray for the last match of the league phase.