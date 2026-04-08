Nico Gonzalez News: Rotational role in midfield

Gonzalez has been on the bench in each of the last five matches and appears to have settled into a rotational role in midfield.

Gonzalez continues to operate as a depth option in midfield, offering physicality, composure and ball retention when called upon. However, his role has shifted since Rodri's return from injury, with Gonzalez now mainly featuring off the bench or in rotation rather than as a regular starter, having been on the bench in each of the last five matches while playing just 44 minutes. He has logged 32 appearances across all competitions this season, including 15 starts in the Premier League, recording one goal and limited attacking output while focusing primarily on his defensive duties.