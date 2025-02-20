Nico Gonzalez News: Scores late consolation goal

Nico scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 3-1 loss versus Real Madrid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 47th minute.

Nico had a decent outing Wednesday but ultimately couldn't do too much to slow the attack of Real Madrid in his defensive midfielder role. His one highlight was a late goal off of a near free-kick goal from Omar Marmoush, tapping in the rebound in extra time. This does mark the midfielder's first goal since joining the club, reaching that mark in three appearances (three starts).