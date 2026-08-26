Nico Gonzalez News: Signs with Newcastle

Gonzalez has completed a transfer to Newcastle from Manchester City, according to his new club.

Gonzalez has been in transfer rumors for the past few weeks and is on his way out of City after two seasons, joining Newcastle as he remains in the Premier League. This comes as a solid signing for Newcastle, with Gonzalez showing some great flashes of play with City filling in for Rodri after his ACL injury. He will add some competition for minutes in the midfield as he should fight for a starting role. He will play more of a deep-lying role, so his defensive work rates will likely be higher than any attacking output.