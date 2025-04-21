Nico Gonzalez News: Single shot in win

Gonzalez registered one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Everton.

Gonzalez didn't have much to do throughout Saturday's win, taking just a single shot in a comfortable win. The midfielder tends to be a lower upside option, with more value on the pitch than on the stat sheet. Gonzalez is more of a box-to-box option with his role in holding midfield not offering as much in attack.