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Nico Hansen News: Concedes three in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Hansen recorded one save and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 loss to San Diego FC.

Hansen, who had kept three consecutive clean sheets heading into Saturday's contest, struggled versus San Diego as he allowed three goals, tied for his most in a match this season. To make matters worse he only made one save, just the third time this season he's made one or zero saves. He'll look to bounce back Saturday versus Real Salt Lake, a side which has scored 34 goals through 20 matches this season.

Nico Hansen
Colorado Rapids
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