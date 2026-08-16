Nico Hansen News: Secures clean sheet

Hansen registered four saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Sporting Kansas City.

Hansen delivered a commanding performance in Saturday's 2-0 win over Sporting KC, making four saves across 90 minutes including a sharp stop from Calvin Harris's stinging effort from distance in the 28th minute and an excellent low save to deny Dejan Joveljic's clipped effort moments later, before Sporting's two red cards swung the match decisively in Colorado's favor. The goalkeeper has now kept back-to-back clean sheets, contributing to a Rapids defensive solidity that has been central to their push up the Western Conference table. Hansen heads into the LAFC fixture having established himself as one of the most consistent goalkeepers in the conference over the past month.