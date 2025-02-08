Nico Injury: Injured Saturday
Nico was forced off injured during Saturday's FA Cup game against Leyton Orient.
Nico picked up the injury in the middle of the first half and was forced off. The midfielder was replaced by Bernardo Silva. The first minutes for the Spaniard with his new club were difficult. A quick recovery is hoped for, with his next chance to feature coming against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now