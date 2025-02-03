Nico News: Deadline deal to City

Nico has completed a transfer to Manchester City from Porto, according to his new club.

Nico has found a new club after only a year and a half with Porto, as he joined City on a four-and-a-half-year deal that keeps him with the club until 2029 just as the transfer deadline broke. He joins with a solid career thus far to back him up, first rising through the ranks of Barcelona's youth academy, before stints with Barcelona's first team, Valencia and Porto. He does have experience in UCL and UEL competition, with seven goals and six assists to his name in 29 appearances this season.