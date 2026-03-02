Nico O'Reilly headshot

Nico O'Reilly Injury: Deemed ankle knock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

O'Reilly has been confirmed to have suffered a knock to his ankle, according to manager Pep Guardiola. "Yeah, he had a knock in the ankle and played on and was out."

O'Reilly looks to only be dealing with some minor injuries after Saturday's early exit from their 1-0 win over Leeds United, deemed an ankle knock for the midfielder. However, this will still be something to monitor with the busy weeks ahead, not wanting to rush back a starter and lose him longer. He has been a breakout player in the league with his versatility and masterful passing into the final third, adding a few goals himself. That said, they will hope he can be an option in one of the two games in the next week and be ready to face Real Madrid on March 11, with Tijjani Reijnders and Phil Foden as possible replacements.

