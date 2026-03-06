Nico O'Reilly Injury: Feels better, late call Saturday
O'Reilly (ankle) is feeling better and will be a late call for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Newcastle United, according to coach Pep Guardiola. "Yesterday, he felt better. We will see today."
O'Reilly is trending in the right direction after the ankle knock he picked up against Leeds United and will be a late fitness test ahead of Saturday's FA Cup showdown with Newcastle United. Manchester City will be hoping he gets the green light, as he has been a regular starter this season whether in central midfield or filling in at left-back. If he isn't fully up to speed yet, Phil Foden could see an uptick in minutes operating through the middle.
