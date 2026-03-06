Nico O'Reilly headshot

Nico O'Reilly Injury: Feels better, late call Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

O'Reilly (ankle) is feeling better and will be a late call for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Newcastle United, according to coach Pep Guardiola. "Yesterday, he felt better. We will see today."

O'Reilly is trending in the right direction after the ankle knock he picked up against Leeds United and will be a late fitness test ahead of Saturday's FA Cup showdown with Newcastle United. Manchester City will be hoping he gets the green light, as he has been a regular starter this season whether in central midfield or filling in at left-back. If he isn't fully up to speed yet, Phil Foden could see an uptick in minutes operating through the middle.

Nico O'Reilly
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico O'Reilly See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico O'Reilly See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
FPL Gameweek 27: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
SOC
FPL Gameweek 27: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
16 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
21 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
21 days ago